Jajpur (Odisha), Apr 23 (PTI) Police claimed to have cracked the mystery behind the death of Ramadevi Women's University student with the arrest of the third accused in the case.

A joint team of Commissionerate and Jajpur police caught the third accused late on Wednesday night, a police officer said on Thursday.

Revealing the mystery behind the sensational murder, Jajpur SP, Rahul PR said that the 21-year-old woman who was the third year plus III student of the women university had been done to death by her boyfriend following a tiff over Rs 30,000.

The SP said that the boyfriend had borrowed more than Rs 30,000 from the deceased to purchase a motorcycle.

However, the relationship between the prime accused and the woman turned sour after the latter started asking him to return the money.

On January 24, the deceased had visited Bhubaneswar to attend a birthday party of her friend and insisted her boyfriend to return the money.

She even threatened her boyfriend that she would reveal the matter before his parents if he did not return the borrowed money, the SP said.

"The boyfriend murdered the woman by smothering her. We suspect he has borrowed over Rs 30,000 from her for purchasing a bike," the SP said.

The accused had invited the deceased on the pretext of returning the money on January 26. He had taken her to a private guest house in Bhubaneswar.

"The accused forced the woman to drink alcohol and later killed her by smothering her when she was unconscious under the influence of liquor. We had sent her viscera for tests which confirmed the presence of liquor in her body," said the SP.

Rahul P R said police arrested the third accused who was involved in the murder conspiracy of the woman and assisted the main accused in transporting the body to Jajpur from Bhubaneswar on a scooter.

The woman's body was recovered by the roadside near Mulapala chhak under Kuakhia police station limits in Jajpur district on January 27 morning.

Local people spotted the body and informed the local police about the incident. Based on CCTV footage, the police identified the boyfriend, the prime accused, who was arrested a day after recovery of the body.

His another aide was also arrested from Sundarapada area in Bhubaneswar last month, police said.

