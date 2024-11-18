Kozhikode (Kerala), Nov 18 (PTI) Three police officers sustained injuries after being attacked by a 19-year-old man near a theatre in Koyilandy in this north Kerala district on Monday, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred while the officers from the Koyilandy police station were investigating allegations of drug sales by a local gang in the area.

Police said that the man assaulted the officers using a stone. The injured officers were promptly rushed to a hospital for treatment. The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway, they said.

