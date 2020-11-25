Puducherry, Nov 25 (PTI): The territorial administration declared on Thursday a public holiday for all departments and educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Already, Wednesday was a public holiday. With the cyclonic weather continuing, the administration declared Thursday too as a public holiday for departments and educational institutions.

The holiday is declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

However, staff engaged in cyclone related to disaster management and COVID-19 work would not have the holiday.

The government also declared through a notification that December 19 would be a working day to compensate the holiday on Thursday.

