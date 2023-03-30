Puducherry, Mar 30 (PTI) Puduchery PWD Minister K Lakshiminarayanan told the territorial Assembly on Thursday the government had drawn up a plan to supply 20 litres of drinking water, free of cost, to families living below the poverty line in coastal villages that fall in the salinity zone in the Union Territory.

Replying during the debate on demands for grants to departments including the PWD in the Assembly, the Minister said families in the "red zone areas' would be supplied 20 litres drinking water in cans daily.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Thunderstorm, Rain Lashes Several Parts of National Capital (Watch Video).

The "red zone areas" are identified as pockets where the level of TDS (total dissolved solids) is high.

Lakshminarayanan also said a necessary survey was being conducted now for construction of a road-overbridge (ROB) linking the airport junction to Indira Gandhi Square through Rajiv Gandhi Square. This project would involve an expenditure of Rs 440 crore, he added.

Also Read | Mumbai: Digital Illustrator From Bangalore Molested At 145 Bandra, Forced To Leave Pub.

Under the centrally sponsored 'Swadesh Darshan scheme', a sum of Rs 5.9 crore had been spent to give a facelift to the famous shrines of Gangai Varaha Natheeswarar in neighbouring Tirukanchi village and Tirukameeswar in Villianoor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)