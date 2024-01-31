Mathura (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad president Pravin Togadia on Wednesday welcomed a Varanasi court's order that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in a cellar of the Gyanvapi Masjid.

Talking to reporters here, Togadia said that puja used to take place there until 1993.

Also Read | CUET PG 2024 Exam: Registration Date for Common University Entrance Test Examination Extended Till February 7, Apply Online at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

The Varanasi district court on Wednesday ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in a cellar of the Gyanvapi Masjid, a significant development in the legal battle over the mosque adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The prayers will be conducted -- apparently at regular intervals -- by a "pujari" nominated by the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust and the petitioner who has claimed his grandfather offered puja at the cellar up to December 1993.

Also Read | Previous Year’s Budget Highlights: From Income Tax Relief to National Digital Library, Major Talking Points From Last Year’s Budget That You Should Know.

Muslim side counsel Mumtaz Ahmed said they will challenge the order in the high court.

Reacting to the verdict, Togadia said they hoped that like the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a grand temple will be built in Varanasi.

He said the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been built using the hard-earned money of those who donated for its construction since the launch of the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement in 1989.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)