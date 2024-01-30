Sultanpur (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A jawan of the Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) was shot and injured by unidentified assailants when he was returning home on a motorcycle in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The incident took place Sunday night and the injured jawan has been referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment.

The PRD is a community security force that works for the preservation of public peace and protection of life and property.

According to police, PRD jawan Ranjit Kumar Tiwari, 30, was returning home from duty when he was attacked by the assailants in the Kurhwar police station area.

A bullet hit the jawan in the stomach and he fell from the bike, police said. The assailants then hit him in the face and fled from the spot.

Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said the jawan has been sent to Lucknow for better treatment.

Action will be taken as soon as a complaint is received from his family.

The incident appears to be the fallout of a property dispute, he said.

