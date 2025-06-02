Hyderabad, Jun 2 (PTI) A 23-year-old pregnant woman died in Adilabad district after allegedly being forced by her husband to take abortion pills, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Bangariguda village on May 30. After taking the pills the woman suffered severe bleeding and was rushed to a hospital by her family, they said.

Following doctors' advice, she was shifted to a state-run hospital in Hyderabad, where she died on May 31.

The woman's relatives have alleged that her husband forcibly gave her unknown pills for abortion, which led to fatal complications due to heavy bleeding and other issues, police said.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered against the woman's husband.

A post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the cause of the death, they said. Further investigation is on.

