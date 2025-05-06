New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said the government was working across all segments to make every corner of the city pollution-free and preparing to deploy 1,000 water sprinklers across the national capital.

She also mentioned that anti-smog guns will be installed on high-rise buildings to improve air quality.

CM Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa held a meeting with civic agencies to discuss comprehensive strategies to tackle vehicular emissions, dust, and industrial waste, among other sources of pollution, with active coordination among the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department, New Delhi Municipal Council, and Delhi Development Authority.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gupta emphasised the need for real-time air quality monitoring and said the government was preparing to deploy 1,000 water sprinklers across Delhi.

"Every corner of the city will be covered in this drive," she said, adding a pilot trial for artificial cloud seeding -- a first-of-its-kind initiative for Delhi -- is also being planned.

Sirsa said the Pollution Action Plan was discussed with the chief minister who reviewed it and gave valuable inputs.

"Steps are being taken to prevent the entry of end-of-life vehicles into the city and advance information will be provided about the restrictions. Strict deadlines have been set for the clearance of garbage dumps, and anti-smog measures will be intensified," he said.

The environment minister also mentioned that mist machines will be installed at 13 hotspot locations as part of pollution control efforts, adding that the Pollution Action Plan 2025 will be launched soon.

