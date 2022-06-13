New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A promoter entity of packaging solution provider Uflex Ltd on Monday bought the company's shares worth Rs 21 crore through an open market transaction.

According to block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Flex International Pvt Ltd purchased 3,65,000 shares from Montage Enterprises at an average price of Rs 585 apiece, valuing the transaction size at Rs 21.35 crore.

Shares of Uflex closed 3.53 per cent lower at Rs 565.10 on NSE.

