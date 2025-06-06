Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) Two individuals who were allegedly 'actively involved' in cross-border arms smuggling were apprehended, the Punjab Police said on Friday.

"In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar apprehends two persons, Sukhchain Singh & Jugraj Singh who were actively involved in cross-border arms smuggling and recovers eight weapons," Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

Acting on specific intelligence, the operatives were intercepted while transporting a consignment of illegal arms from Pakistan-based smuggler Noor, he added.

Three Glock 9mm pistols, four Px5 pistols and a .30 bore pistol were recovered from them.

The DGP further informed that an FIR was registered at the State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, and an investigation was underway to identify additional handlers and uncover the full extent of the smuggling network.

"@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to neutralising such modules and ensuring the safety and security of the state," he said.

