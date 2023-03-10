Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) Punjab can expect to have its own apple orchards -- which are visible only in the hill states, said Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema while presenting the state budget for 2023-24 on Friday.

He also said that the AAP government will give a major push to diversification in the agriculture sector.

Cheema presented the Bhagwant Mann-led government's second budget having a total size of Rs 1.96 lakh crore in Punjab Vidhan Sabha here.

Citing famous farm scientist MS Swaminathan's quote that "If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right", Cheema said the importance of agriculture in Punjab's society and economy cannot be overstated.

"The hardworking farmers of our state single-handedly fed India, but unfortunately have always got a step-motherly treatment from successive central and state governments," he said.

Noting that it is high time for a course correction, Cheema said, "Like a mother immersed in feeding her children, Punjab did not worry about her own health. Today, our soil has lost natural nutrients, the water table has considerably depleted, chemical fertilisers and pesticides have poisoned our environment".

He said the state government will introduce a new agricultural policy to conserve natural resources and increase farmers' income.

While speaking on the horticulture sector, the minister said, "It is a pleasure to tell this house that Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, has created an apple variety through tissue culture, which is suited for Punjab's climate conditions. In the next 2 years, we can expect Punjab to have its own apple orchards, which are only seen in hill states".

Cheema proposed an allocation of Rs 13,888 crore for the financial year 2023-24 for agriculture and allied sectors, which is 20 per cent more than what was in 2022-23.

To promote the area under fruit and vegetable crops in their natural growing regions, the government intends to set up five new horticulture estates in Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Patiala, Bathinda and Faridkot.

"Our Government has also decided to launch a new risk mitigation scheme i.e. 'Bhaav Antar Bhugtan Yojna' for horticulture producers. The government would intervene to ensure the right remuneration to horticulture producers, whenever market prices would fluctuate beyond a certain level. I propose an initial allocation of Rs 15 crore for this purpose," he said.

Further, a new scheme for diversification through flower seed production would also be operationalised in the upcoming financial year, he added.

The finance minister said the AAP government has decided to give a major push to diversification in agriculture.

It would include market intervention by the government for Basmati procurement, for which a revolving fund would be created, a 33 per cent subsidy on cotton seeds; and a track and trace mechanism for ensuring only quality seeds for our farmers. I propose an initial allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for a special scheme on diversification, he said, adding this will not only generate employment at the village level but will help farmers to go for the best agriculture practices.

A sum of Rs 125 crore was allocated for an incentive of Rs 1,500 per acre for direct seeding of rice and procurement of moong crops at the minimum support price.

Cheema also announced to provide crop insurance for farmers to save them from the vagaries of the weather and other uncertainties.

Speaking on new and renewable energy, Cheema said the state government intends to solarise all diesel-based agriculture pump sets in the next five years with a mission to solarise the entire agriculture pump sets of the state by 2030.

About Markfed, Cheema said a new 110 Ton Per Day (TPD) physical refinery for processing crude palm oil and 100 TPD Vanaspati plant at Khanna are being installed.

Speaking on the fisheries sector, he said there is a plan to expand the current 1,212 acres area under shrimp cultivation to 5,000 acres in the next five years and for which, an initial allocation of Rs 10 crore has been made.

A mini fish feed mill of two-tonne capacity has been established at Jalandhar, with the government subsidy.

In 2023-24, an ice plant of 30 tonne capacity for the preservation of fish, shrimp and its products is proposed to be established, he said.

