Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Sunday accused the Mann government of failing on all fronts and claimed that the Punjab government is being run by AAP leaders, who were "rejected" by people of Delhi.

Addressing the media in Bathinda district, former Union minister Thakur took on the Mann government over various issues including the alleged deteriorating law and order and the drug menace in the state.

Also Read | Polyandry: 2 Brothers Embrace Age-Old Tradition by Marrying Same Woman in Himachal Pradesh; Know All About Rare Jodidara Ceremony and Why Is It Practiced.

"People of Punjab are feeling cheated... During the UPA regime, the remote control was with somebody else though Manmohan Singh was the prime minister. Similarly, in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann is the chief minister but somebody else is running it," he said.

Without naming anyone, Thakur claimed that the Mann government was being run by the AAP leaders who were "rejected" by the people of Delhi.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 20, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Three persons who went to jail in the Delhi excise case and other scams are not visible in Delhi. They stay at the residences of Punjab ministers here and they take the decisions of the Punjab government," he alleged.

Thakur said the AAP government has failed to fulfil its poll promise of Rs 1,000 to each woman despite it having completed more than three years in the state.

"Lakhs of jobs were promised to be given but it could not do so. It failed to turn Punjab into a drug-free state. Minimum support price on all crops was not given, which the AAP had promised. Each section in Punjab is feeling cheated," he alleged.

People of Punjab are not feeling safe, he claimed, alleging that gangs are running from jails.

"AAP government has completely failed in the state," he alleged.

Thakur also claimed that the AAP is today facing a volcano situation which can erupt anytime.

"You will see in the next six months, AAP leaders will start quitting the party one by one because all feel that this party says something and does something else," he said.

Thakur also held a meeting with BJP workers, asking them to strengthen the party to form the next government in the state.

To a question on alliance for the 2027 assembly polls in Punjab, he said the BJP's vote bank has been rising consistently.

"People are continuously joining the BJP. You will see a wave in favour of the BJP as people have seen the Congress and the AAP. Now the BJP is the only alternative," he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)