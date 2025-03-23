Chandigarh, Mar 23 (PTI) The Punjab Police Sunday said it has busted a narco-terror module with the arrest of four people and recovered 4 kg of heroin from them.

Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav said an FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"In an intelligence-led operation, Counter-Intelligence, Amritsar, busts a narco-terror module and apprehends four persons and recovers 4 kg of heroin from their possession," he posted on X.

Further investigations are on to unveil their forward and backward linkages, the DGP added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Giving further information, the state police chief said Navjot Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Aniket were arrested near the Naraingarh Government Hospital area in Amritsar's Chheharta.

The DGP asserted that the Punjab Police remains resolute in its commitment to dismantle organised crime and ensure peace and harmony in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)