New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd on Monday reported a 19 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 64.83 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 54.48 crore a year ago, Radico Khaitan said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

Its revenue from operations was Rs 3,715.05 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,018.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total expenses of Radico Khaitan stood at Rs 3,632.44 crore.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

Shares of Radico Khaitan Ltd on Monday settled 1.58 per cent lower at Rs 1,301.55 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)