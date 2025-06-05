Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday called upon people to adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle and said that the conservation of nature is the moral responsibility of all.

He was addressing a state-level programme organised here on the occasion of World Environment Day and Ganga Dussehra.

Sharma said that the conservation of nature is not just an option but a dire necessity. Environmental conservation and preventing the ill effects of climate change is our moral responsibility and duty.

Water conservation in Rajasthan has been an integral part of the state's cultural heritage. Our ancestors considered water as 'Amrit' and adopted unique methods to conserve it. Structures like stepwells, ponds and wells are living examples, Sharma said.

He said that taking this tradition forward, a new initiative has been taken in Rajasthan in the form of 'Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jan Abhiyan' with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under this campaign, activities related to public awareness will be organised for the construction of water storage structures, cleaning of water sources, and restoration of the form of traditional reservoirs and their conservation.

The chief minister appealed to all the people of the state to adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle keeping in mind the environmental balance in their daily routine and said that only then pollution can be controlled and we will be able to gift clean air, clean water and clean earth to the coming generations.

