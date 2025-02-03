Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Students, teachers and the common public will perform Surya Namaskar in Rajasthan schools on Monday, with Education Minister Madan Dilawar saying the state was eyeing a world record.

Dilawar, who will participate in the programme at SMS Stadium, has appealed to the public to participate in large numbers.

Last year, 1.33 crore students from 78,974 schools had performed the Surya Namaskar together, setting a record, he said.

This time, Rajasthan is eyeing a new world record, the minister added.

