Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Monday signed agreements for investment worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore in the state.

The investment was committed under Invest Rajasthan, which was held in October last year.

Agreements of 26 projects related to industires, energy, tourism and other sectors were signed at the chief minister's residence. Nearly 17,000 people will get employment from these projects being set up in different districts of the state, according to a statement.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on the occasion that the policies of the state government have facilitated the process of setting up industries in the state.

"The condition of law and order, road infrastructure, electricity etc is quite good in the state. Due to the public welfare policies of the state government, there is no situation of labour unrest in the state," the statement quoted the chief minister having said.

Gehlot said that agreements worth about Rs 11 lakh crore were signed in the Invest Rajasthan Summit, out of which 49 per cent agreements are being implemented.

"The success of the Invest Rajasthan Summit shows the confidence of the industry in the state," he said.

During the programme, representatives of various companies signed pacts with the officials in the presence of the chief minister. Industry minister Shakuntala Rawat and other officers were also present.

