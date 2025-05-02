Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) A deputy manager of a private bank and another person have been arrested in Banswara district for allegedly colluding with a cyber thug who committed fraud of about Rs 12.8 crore with people across the country, police said.

The mastermind in the case is absconding, they said.

Banswara DSP Gopichand Meena said that Yes Bank (Banswara) Deputy Manager Mangesh Jain (28) and Divyanshu Singh (30) have been arrested for arranging inactive accounts in the bank for the mastermind.

The money generated by scamming people through digital arrest and fake online investment schemes used to be deposited in these accounts, police said.

Aman Kalal (28), a resident of Partapur in the Garhi area of the district, has been identified as mastermind. Teams have been formed to catch him, the police officer said.

The matter came to light when Sandesh Shah of Daduka village and his brother Tanesh Shah lodged a complaint after they were cheated online in a scheme, the police said.

The police further said that the accused have defrauded people in Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Bihar, Telangana, Haryana and Gujarat. Meena said that over 40 complaints have been registered against them.

The DSP said that these people used to deposit money in inactive accounts, and then they used to withdraw cash by submitting fake cheques with signatures.

