Kolkata, May 9 (PTI) Rathendra Raman, a 1995 batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, on Tuesday took over as the new chairman of the Kolkata Port, now known as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP).

He previously served as the Chief Freight Traffic Manager (CFTM) in the South Eastern Railway, the SMP said in a statement.

As the chairman, Raman held a meeting with the senior officials of the Kolkata Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex.

Raman has been awarded the General Manager's medal four times and the Railway Minister's medal in 2006, the statement said.

He also served as the Chief General Manager of the Eastern Region for Container Corporation of India, where he achieved several notable accomplishments, including the movement of the first container train to Bangladesh and the container movement to Nepal through Jogbani and Batnaha Rail Terminal.

