New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Rays Experts on Wednesday said it has commissioned 10 MW solar capacity in a solar park in Bhiwani district of Haryana.

The breakthrough has put Haryana on the map of India's solar power generation with a 10 MW solar park, which is currently lighting up around 15,000 homes across the region, the company said in a statement.

"Rays Experts – one of the leading Solar EPC and park developer companies in India – has successfully commissioned Haryana's first-ever solar park in Siwani in District Bhiwani," the statement said.

The latest deployment is a part of an ongoing 40 MW project spread across 150 acres of land which was conceptualized back in 2017.

It will have several associated benefits for the region. The Siwani Solar Park will decrease Haryana's dependence on traditional power sources including fossil-fuel-based thermal power generation.

The power from these plants will be set off in the electricity bill of some companies spread across Haryana. It will bring their electricity charges down from Rs 7 per unit to Rs 2.5 per unit on average, it added.

The plants have been set up under captive mode by these companies, while using park infrastructure of Rays Experts.

