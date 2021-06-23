Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday imposed a total penalty of Rs 8 lakh on three Maharashtra-based co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

A penalty of Rs 4 lakh has been imposed on Excellent Co-operative Bank, Mumbai, and Rs 2 lakh each on Janseva Sahakari Bank Limited, Pune and The Ajara Urban Co-operative Bank, Ajara (Kolhapur).

The penalty on Excellent Co-operative Bank was imposed for contravention of the directions issued by RBI on 'Maintenance of Deposit Accounts' and 'Know Your Customer (KYC)'.

Janseva Sahakari Bank was fined for contravention of the direction issued by on KYC.

The central bank said the penalty on The Ajara Urban Co-operative Bank has been imposed for contravention of direction on 'Maintenance of Deposit Accounts'.

The RBI said the penalty was imposed on the three lenders based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with their customers. HRS hrs

