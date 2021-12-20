New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) RBL Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 5.20 crore through a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on cycling in a bid to support education of underprivileged and special needs children.

Also Read | Year Ender 2021: From INS Karanj To Light Combat Helicopters, Here Is The List Of ‘Make In India’ Defence Equipment Inducted Into Indian Armed Forces During The Year.

The private sector lender-organised its 8th edition of cyclothon which had 159 cyclists pedal over 1.14 lakh km since October this year to raise the money for two schools, one each located in Hyderabad and Maharashtra, a statement said.

In 2020, the Bank had raised Rs 5.12 crore through the cyclothon initiative. The initiative has garnered funds over Rs 21 crores in the past eight years.

Also Read | Banks Recover Rs 13,100 Crore From Assets Sale of Defaulters Like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

As part of the Bank's effort to promote inclusivity, there were multiple cyclothons organized across India, which saw participation from senior bureaucrats and the Indian Army in Bhubaneswar, Mumbai Dabbawalas and RBL Bank employees in Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)