New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) RBL Bank on Friday said its board has approved to raise up to USD 100 million by issuing US dollar denominated bonds.

The board of directors of RBL Bank, at its meeting held on Friday, accorded its approval to raise or borrow monies by issue of USD denominated unsecured Tier II subordinated notes aggregating up to USD 100 million, to identified investors, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Announced for 6000 School Lecturer Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here.

At current exchange rate, USD 100 million is around Rs 765 crore.

The stock of RBL Bank closed 0.66 per cent down at Rs 120.10 apiece on BSE.

Also Read | Tecno Phantom X With 4,700mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 25,999.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)