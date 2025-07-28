New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) State-owned REC on Monday said it has received certification for its enterprise-wide risk management framework.

REC has been certified with ISO 31000:2018 (Risk management - Guidelines), the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Who Was Hashim Musa, Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Killed in Dachigam Encounter by Indian Army?.

The official certificate was formally handed over to REC Chief Risk Officer Subrata Aich by Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power.

"This significant achievement marks REC as the first Indian Public Sector Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) to receive this certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI)," it said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The ISO 31000:2018 is an internationally recognised standard that provides principles and guidelines for effective risk management.

The certification signifies that REC has a structured, comprehensive, and internationally aligned approach to risk management, which will further enhance the confidence of all our stakeholders, including investors and lenders, Aich said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)