New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) State-run REC on Thursday said it organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp, where as many as 500 employees from PSU power sector firms and their family members got inoculated.

"REC Ltd under the Ministry of Power had organised a vaccination camp on the occasion of International Nurses Day in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals for employees of various power sector CPSEs and their family members in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years," a company statement said.

The camp saw a total of 500 employees and family members turn up to get their first dose of the vaccine. As trying times linger on, the REC continues to remain committed to being a major partner in the service of the nation, the statement said.

REC Ltd is a Navratna NBFC focusing on power sector financing and development across India.

Established in 1969, the REC Ltd has completed over fifty years in the area of its operations. It provides financial assistance to state electricity boards, state governments, central/state power utilities, independent power producers, rural electric cooperatives and private sector utilities.

Its business activities involve financing projects in the complete power sector value chain; different type of projects includes generation, transmission, distribution projects, and renewable energy projects. PTI KKS

