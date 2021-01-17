Coimbatore, Jan 17 (PTI): About 400 pairs of bulls on Sunday participated in the rekhla race organised here as part of the 104th birth anniversary celebrations of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR.

The race was organised by the MGR youth wing also as a part of Pongal celebrations in which state Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani participated and presented prizes, party sources said.

The races were held for 200 metres and 300 metres with adherence to COVID-19 norms.

The winner was awarded a car and the runner-up a motorcycle while 100 consolation prizes were given, the sources said.

The participants were from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Sathyamangalam and Gobichettipalayam.

Born on January 17, 1917, MGR died on December 24, 1987.

