New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Reliance Jio on Friday posted an about 24 per cent increase in standalone profit after tax to Rs 4,173 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,360 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a filing.

Also Read | Moto Edge 30 India Launch Confirmed for May 12, 2022.

The standalone revenue from operations increased by over 20 per cent to Rs 20,901 crore, from Rs 17,358 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2022, Reliance Jio's consolidated PAT increased by about 23 per cent to Rs 14,854 crore, compared to Rs 12,071 crore in FY21.

Also Read | Apple Stops Accepting Credit, Debit Cards for Subscriptions & App Purchases in India.

The annual revenue from operations grew by about 10.3 per cent to Rs 77,356 crore in 2021-22, from Rs 70,127 crore a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)