Latest News | Retail Loan Origination Growth Falls Sharply as Youngsters Refrain from Borrowing: Report

Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) Growth in retail loan originations fell to 5 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY25, largely as younger borrowers refrained from credit, a credit information company said on Friday.

The retail credit originations growth had stood at 12 per cent in the year-ago period, the report by Transunion Cibil said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The CIC (credit information company) said a bulk of the slowdown in growth is due to the consumption loans segment like consumer durable loans and credit cards, and added that those under 35 years of age, especially ones living in metros and urban areas, are not borrowing as much.

In late 2023, the RBI had imposed measures to check the high growth in the riskier unsecured loan segment, which has had the desired objective of moderating growth in credit cards and personal loans segment.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 23 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Cibil said the credit card origination volumes degrew 32 per cent as against 0 per cent in the year-ago period, while the growth for personal loan was 6 per cent as against 13 per cent last year, and consumer durable loans rose by 6 per cent as against 19 per cent.

Growth in credit active consumers declined to 8 per cent from the year-ago period's 15 per cent, the report said.

The muted demand was more pronounced among consumers aged 35 years or younger, the CIC said, adding that this resulted in a 3 percentage point decrease in the new to credit (NTC) originations to 16 per cent.

Consequently, the share of New-to-Credit (NTC) consumers that lenders supplied decreased by three percentage points during the same period, given that a large share of younger consumers constitute the NTC segment.

"A decline in the pace at which NTC consumers are granted access to the financial system is concerning, as a healthy share of these borrowers is essential for continued efforts of deepening fina