New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The government should retain a uniform basic customs duty of 10 per cent for both agrichemicals - technical and formulations, as well as reduce GST to 12 per cent on them in the upcoming Budget, industry body CropLife India said on Thursday. CropLife India, in a statement, also sought 200 per cent weighted deduction on research and development expenses by agrochemical companies. "We cannot have a dual policy of stifling formulations imports in India, yet promoting formulations export. We urge the Indian government to implement a science-based, progressive and predictive regulatory regime for the sector to achieve its true potential," CropLife India Chief Executive Officer Asitava Sen said. He said the topic of imports needs to be looked at holistically and factually and not with a narrow perspective so that stakeholders in the service of Indian agriculture are not misguided with motivated claims and narrow perceptions. "Follow a uniform basic customs duty of 10 per cent for both technical raw material and for formulations," the industry body suggested. Any increase in basic customs duty from 10 per cent to 30 per cent will have a huge impact on the final pricing and will adversely affect the affordability of the smallholder farmer community in India, it said. "Most of the inputs for the smallholder farmers in India is zero duty for example seeds etc. Hence, increase in the customs duty will impact small holder farmers and it would be difficult for them to sustain in such a difficult situation," it added.

CropLife India also mentioned if any restriction in formulation import is imposed, India will be deprived of safer and newer formulation for the benefit of Indian farmers.

Stating that farmers are bearing high GST rate on agrochemicals but unable to seek benefit, the industry body suggested the government to lower the GST rate on agro-chemicals to 12 per cent from the current 18 per cent.

"The lower rate would be aligned with other agriculture inputs. It would help in lowering the prices of the agrochemicals," it said.

That apart, the industry body demanded that the government should allow companies to adjust input credit of one state against the tax payable situation in another state as GST is a central levy.

In case of discontinuation of business due to reasons which are not business specific and is due to change in government regulations, the government should allow the company to claim a refund of input credit, it added.

That apart, the government should provide a 200 per cent weighted deduction on R&D expenses by pesticides companies.

The government may consider providing this to those units who have minimum fixed assets of Rs 50 crore and incurring expenses of Rs 10 crores.

Lastly, the industry body sought 50 per cent subsidy on local procurement and maintenance cost of drones, its batteries and components as this will help in growth of the domestic drone sector and usher in faster uptake of this new and revolutionary technology.

