Chandigarh, Mar 3 (PTI) Land registration work was hit across Punjab on Monday as revenue officers went on a mass casual leave, causing inconvenience to the people.

The agitating revenue officers have announced to not carry out any property registration work till March 7.

The revenue officers are protesting against the state vigilance bureau action in some revenue offices, claiming they were "creating an atmosphere of fear".

The vigilance officials conducted raids at tehsil offices in Mansa, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda districts a few days ago, they said.

"In Mansa, the vigilance officials seized revenue records without any permission," alleged Lachman Singh Randhawa, a revenue officer.

"They are creating an atmosphere of fear in the revenue offices," Randhawa alleged.

The agitators are demanding their "dignity" be maintained and an "atmosphere of fear" should not be created.

"A proper procedure for raids should be created. There should be a proper complaint. We will not have any objections then," Randhawa said.

"We have suspended land registration work till March 7. However, other works like 'girdawari' and mutation will continue," he added.

The Punjab Revenue Officers' Association is being supported by the DC Office Employees Association, Revenue Kanungo Association, and the Revenue Patwar Union, Randhawa claimed.

There are 275 revenue officers in Punjab.

