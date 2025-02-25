New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Rattan India Enterprises' EV arm Revolt Motors plans to drive in new electric bikes and enhance its sales network, as it looks to cater to multiple customer segments across the country, its Chairperson Anjali Rattan said on Tuesday.

The company will also look at enhancing its R&D capability and tapping emerging technologies, including AI, to bolster its growth, she noted.

"So, right now, the plan is to launch at least two models in a year. It can be one upgraded version and one all-new product," Rattan told reporters here.

The company, which has sold 45,000 electric bikes over the last six years, is now eyeing significantly higher sales from the next financial year after consolidating its product range.

It expects to sell 13,000-14,000 units this fiscal and aims to close next financial year with 40,000 units, Rattan said.

On enhancing the sales network, she said the company will take the number of outlets to 500 this year.

Revolt Motors, currently, has 200 sales outlets across the country.

Rattan also pointed out that the company's focus remains firmly on developing a technology-driven product range.

The company also plans to have an R&D centre in South India going ahead to attract the best talent for the organisation, she added.

When asked if the company would remain an independent and promoter-driven company or if it would look for outside investment, she said: "We will go for an IPO, but before the IPO, we will go for a pre-IPO round".

"Right now, we are really not keen on any seed investment..this is the investment that Revolt already received...when we acquired it."

The company would like to hit 5,000 monthly sales volume before looking at the IPO, Rattan noted.

"So, volumes are important also, and that's how we would want to go with an IPO," she said.

Revolt Motors on Tuesday expanded its electric bike range with the launch of RV BlazeX priced at Rs 1,14,990 (ex-showroom).

"The RV BlazeX empowers urban and rural commuters with an affordable, high-performance electric mobility solution," Rattan said.

RV BlazeX features a 4KW peak power motor, an extended 150 km range, and intelligent IoT connectivity.

