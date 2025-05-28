New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Refractory major RHI Magnesita India on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.18 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

It had reported a net loss of Rs 257.89 crore in the fourth quarter of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: ISRO Invites Applications for 64 Technician, Draughtsman and Other Posts, Apply Online at vssc.gov.in.

The company's total income was at Rs 918.85 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, as against Rs 947.47 crore in Q4 FY24.

"Despite a challenging market environment marked by commoditization, flat shipment volumes, and lower realization rates in the refractory industry, our resilient business fundamentals enabled us to deliver the highest-ever cash flow in FY25.

Also Read | What Is Social Media Vetting Which Trump Admin Plans To Expand for Foreign Students? How Will It Affect US Student Visa Issuance Process?.

"This was achieved even amid sustained margin pressures stemming from elevated raw material costs, which could not be fully passed on to our customers," MD & CEO Parmod Sagar said.

The board of directors of the company has proposed a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share subject to shareholders' approval.

The board also approved appointment of Azim Syed, Chief Financial Officer, RHI Magnesita India Ltd as whole-time director and chief financial officer for a period of five years.

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions, which are critical for high-temperature processes. The company has a customer base in more than 70 countries.

Refractory is used by a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)