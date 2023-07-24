New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) US-based cloud communication firm RingCentral plans to double its headcount in India to 400 in the next 12 months, the company said on Monday.

This expansion will target different markets across India in the cloud communication segment.

"RingCentral has over 200 employees in India, who have been working remotely from various locations, and plans to rapidly double its workforce in the next year," the company said in a statement.

The company announced opening its first office in Bengaluru.

"Opening our first office in India's silicon hub is a significant milestone as we look to establish RingCentral as a technology workplace destination for engineers and product leaders,” RingCentral India, Managing Director and Engineering Head, Sathesh Murthy said.

He said that the deep Indian talent pool can help us further innovate and take advantage of opportunities in helping global companies streamline their business communications.

"As we lay the foundation to provide AI-powered global communications solutions for Indian enterprises, we will continue to invest in people, focusing on innovative approaches to support learning, digital skills development, and training opportunities for talent in India," Murthy said.

