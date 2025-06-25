New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Engineering firm RITES Ltd on Wednesday hosted a series of workshops on Master Application for International Trade & Regulatory Interface in Mumbai, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, bringing together key stakeholders from both India and the UAE.

In a statement, the company said the sessions were led by senior officials from customs and port authorities of both nations, underlining the strategic commitment to digitally transform cross-border logistics data exchange.

At the core of these workshops was a vision to streamline customs EXIM (export-import) procedures and foster a seamless, tech-enabled trade ecosystem through the MAITRI framework. The workshops served as collaborative platforms for in-depth discussions on digital customs processing, integrated logistics solutions, and future-ready trade ecosystems.

