New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Monday said its total wholesales increased by 17 per cent to 62,155 units in April.

The company had reported sales of 53,298 units in the same month last year.

Also Read | WhatsApp Banned Over 18 Lakh Bad Accounts in India in March 2022: Report.

Domestic sales increased by 10 per cent to 53,852 units last month against 48,789 in April 2021.

Exports rose to 8,303 units last month from 4,509 units earlier.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heatwave to Continue in Parts of Haryana, Punjab; IMD Predicts Rainfall in Northeast.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)