Mathura (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday reached Nagla Chandrabhan (Deendayal Dham), the birthplace of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay located in the Farah area here.

Bhagwat will spend the night at the dham's rest-house and on Tuesday, he will inaugurate a project completed in the first phase of a project of the Deendayal Gau Vigyan, Research and Training Centre at Parkham village, according to RSS officials.

On this occasion, he will also lay the foundation stone of AYUSH Veterinary Institute and release the poster of the film 'Godaan'.

