Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) The Southern Railway on Wednesday announced operating a Vande Bharat service between Chennai and Kottayam to clear the rush of passengers during the ongoing Sabarimala season.

Train No 06151 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Kottayam Vande Bharat Sabari bi-weekly Special will leave from here at 04.30 hrs on Dec 15, 17, 22 and 24. It will reach Kottayam at 16.15 hrs, the same day, an official release said.

Also Read | UPSC CMS Exam Result 2023: Combined Medical Services Examination Marks of Recommended Candidates Released at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check.

In return direction, train No. 06152 Kottayam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Sabari Bi-Weekly Special will leave the Kerala town at 04.40 hrs on December 16, 18, 23 and 25 and arrive here at 17.15 hrs the same day, it added.

It will stop at stations including Katpadi, Salem, Palakkad and Aluva.

Also Read | RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2023 Results Likely To Be Declared Soon at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Know How To Check.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)