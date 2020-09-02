New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Sadbhav Engineering on Wednesday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 123.45 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The company had a loss of Rs 30.04 crore in April-June 2019-20, the company said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

Also Read | New LG Smartphone With Dual Rotating Screen to Be Unveiled on September 14, 2020.

Total income declined to Rs 456.43 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,342.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenditure also fell to Rs 577.04 crore in April-June 2020 -21, as against Rs 1,353.55 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Also Read | Flipkart Wholesale Launches B2B Marketplace for Kiranas & MSMEs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)