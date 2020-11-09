Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) Supply chain and logistics company, Safexpress launched its 56th ultra-modern logistics park near the city on Monday.

The state-of-the-art facility is located on Durgapur Expressway and spread over 2.75 lakh square feet, a company official said.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Out Of Quarantine, Takes Part in BB Adaalat (View Pic).

Being one of the largest industrial hubs of West Bengal, Kolkata is a crucial location from the point of view of supply chain and logistics, he said.

The logistics park will enable loading and unloading of over 100 vehicles simultaneously to ensure smooth and uninterrupted movement of goods, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Speaks to Anil Deshmukh Over Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s Security, Health.

The logistics park will fulfill the warehousing needs of companies located in and around West Bengal, he added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)