New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Samsung on Wednesday said it will focus on local R&D and undertake new initiative in manufacturing as the South Korean tech giant completes 25 years of its operations in India.

Samsung, which clocked a revenue of over USD 10 billion in FY19, is committed to new initiatives in manufacturing in India and developing the country as an electronics manufacturing and exports hub.

The company has launched #PoweringDigitalIndia, its new vision aimed at students across the nation, a refreshed local R&D strategy with special focus on the local startup community and new initiatives in manufacturing, said Samsung in a statement.

The company complete 25 years this December.

According to a Samsung Spokesperson: "When we started our operation in 1995, our revenue was just USD 6 million and today, we are a USD 10 billion company."

Launching the new vision, Samsung Southwest Asia President & CEO Ken Kang said: "At 25, Samsung India is as young and vibrant as New India... Our new vision #PoweringDigitalIndia sets the course for India's future growth, in which Samsung will continue to be its strongest partner."

As part of the Powering Digital India vision, Samsung will launch a new youth-centric citizenship programme which will involve engineering students and academia from across the country and will help create a stronger innovation ecosystem in the country, it added.

"The contours of the programme will be unveiled soon," it added.

Over the R&D front, Samsung said it has a refreshed strategy for the next year. Its R&D centres in India will continue to work on advanced R&D areas such as 5G, AI, IoT as well as on cloud services.

"In addition to this, they will expand Open Innovation with startups, students and universities to help strengthen the innovation and startup ecosystem in the country and also augment their in-house innovation capabilities," it said.

Besides, the company also said it will take new initiatives in manufacturing.

"Samsung is planning new initiatives in manufacturing in India, contributing to the government's vision of 'Make in India' and developing the country as an electronics manufacturing and exports hub," it said.

Samsung's journey in India started back in 1995 and has now operates two manufacturing facilities for mobile phone and consumer electronics, five R&D centres and one design centre, 200,000 retail outlets and over 70,000 employees.

In 2018, Samsung had inaugurated world's largest mobile factory in Noida. Samsung has also set up the World's Largest Mobile Experience Centre at the iconic Opera House in Bengaluru, further strengthening its commitment to India.

