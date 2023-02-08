New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 500.73 crore in the December quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit from continuing operations of Rs 225.95 crore in the year-ago period, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from continuing operations stood at Rs 20,226.21 crore. It was at Rs 16,117.51 crore a year ago, it added.

Total expenses were at Rs 19,615.35 crore as against Rs 15,903.78 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said the results for the current quarter are not fully comparable with those for the earlier period due to the impact of a scheme, which included the demerger of the domestic wiring harness business.

"These results demonstrate strong fundamentals of the company and continued focus on operational efficiencies," Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.

Further, he said, "With further improvement expected in business environment, we are poised to deliver greater value to our stakeholders."

