New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Drug firm Sanofi India on Monday said it has received marketing authorisation for its diabetes drug Soliqua from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

Soliqua (in pre-filled pen) is indicated as treatment to improve glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise in adults with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Also Read | India's Heat Action Plans Not Suited to Risks, Says Report.

It comes in once daily dosing of pre-filled pens in fixed-ratio combination (10-40 and 30-60) of insulin glargine and lixisenatide.

"With approximately 74 million Indians (between the ages of 20-79 years) living with diabetes, healthcare professionals need more treatment options to customize diabetes care for them," Sanofi (India) Head – Diabetes Business Unit Cyrus Aibara said in a statement.

Also Read | Twitter Code Leak: Elon Musk Owned Social Media Platform Admits Parts of Its Source Code Leaked Online on GitHub.

Soliqua is the latest addition to Sanofi's comprehensive diabetes portfolio (OADs and insulins) indicated for people with obesity who are living with insufficiently controlled diabetes, he added.

"It will allow physicians to provide more tailored solutions for better diabetes management," Aibara said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)