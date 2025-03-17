Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Sarika Singh, the newly-appointed state chief of the Mahila Congress, formally took over at the Pradesh Congress Committee office on Monday.

Mahila Congress national president Alka Lamba, the party's state chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, the Congress' Rajasthan co-in-charge Rutvik Makwana, Seva Dal chief Hem Singh Shekhawat, former minister Govind Ram Meghwal, MLAs Indira Meena and Shikha Meel Barala, and other leaders were present as Singh assumed charge.

Singh, who hails from Kuchaman, was secretary of the Mahila Congress' state unit before her February 20 elevation to president.

