Puducherry, Sep 26 (PTI) All government and private run schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions which declared holiday for classes I to VIII reopened on Monday.

The schools remained closed from September 17 as per the decision taken by Directorate of School Education as a precautionary measure in the wake of rise in number of flu cases among children, official sources said.

Schools resumed working today and exams were held as per schedule, sources said.

