New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday cancelled the registration of three entities -- Kaynet Capital, Kaynet Commodities and Kaynet Finance -- as stock brokers for not meeting the conditions required under intermediaries rules.

In addition, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has cancelled the registration of Kaynet Capital as depository participant. Irrespective of the cancellation of certificate of registration, the three entities would continue to be responsible for payment of outstanding fees or dues to Sebi, the regulator said.

Also Read | Employment News: Physics Wallah To Hire 2500 Employees Across Verticals by March 2023.

In three separate orders, the regulator noted that the entities are not members of any stock exchange.

The membership of Kaynet Commodities was terminated by MCX in November 2020, while membership of Kaynet Finance was terminated by NSE in February 2020.

Also Read | Budget 2023: Affordable Housing Demand Down by 26% in 2022, Reveals ANAROCK's Consumer Sentiment Survey.

Further, the membership of Kaynet Capital was terminated by BSE in August 2019. It has been almost 3 years since its memberships with BSE and CDSL have been terminated.

Under the Stock Brokers Regulations, one of the conditions of registration is that the applicant is eligible to be admitted as a member of a stock exchange through which it has made the application to Sebi. Since the membership of the entities have been terminated, they no longer fulfil the conditions stipulated under the rules.

The present orders are the result of enquiry proceedings against the entities under Intermediaries Regulations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)