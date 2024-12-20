New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Friday simplified the framework for asset management companies (AMCs) by reducing the requirement to upload draft SIDs to 8 working days from 21 days earlier.

This is aimed at streamlining the process, reducing timelines, and enhancing investor protection while simplifying compliance for AMCs.

Earlier, AMCs had to upload draft Scheme Information Documents (SIDs) on Sebi's website for 21 working days to receive public comments.

Over time, the regulator has standardised and updated the format and content of SIDs to improve investor communication.

In its circular, Sebi said the requirement to upload draft SIDs on the regulator's website has been reduced to 8 working days.

AMCs can file final offer documents (SID and KIM) after this period.

These changes are effective immediately, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

