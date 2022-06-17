Nagpur, Jun 17 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 6.06 lakh after he helped a woman who claimed she was undergoing treatment in a hospital, Nagpur police said on Friday.

Rajan Parulkar helped the woman, who had called him on his phone and had identified herself as Nidhi Jain, by transferring Rs 6.06 lakh in various instalments into several bank accounts between May 5 and June 16 this year, a Bajaj Nagar police station official said.

"After the woman stopped responding to his pleas to return the money, Parulkar realised he had been duped and approached police. Efforts are on to nab the woman," he said.

