Oppo, the Chinese phone maker, officially launched the Reno7 A smartphone in Japan. The smartphone is introduced as the successor to the Reno5 A, which debuted last year in Japan. Oppo Reno7 A is priced at JPY 44,800 (approximately Rs 26,000) for the sole 6GB + 128GB model. It comes in two colours - dream blue and starry black. Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro & Reno8 Pro+ Now Official in China.

Oppo Reno7 A sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the Reno7 A gets a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W charging support and runs on Android 12 based on ColorOS 12 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is IP68 rated water and dust resistant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2022 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).