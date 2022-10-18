New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Civil Accounts Service officer Bharati Das on Tuesday took charge as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) under the Department of Expenditure, the finance ministry said.

A 1988-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, Das has served as Principal Chief Controller of Accounts (Pr. CCA) Central Board of Direct Taxes and Ministries of External Affairs, Home Affairs.

Das is the 27th CGA, who is 'the Principal Advisor' on accounting matters to the government of India.

CGA is responsible for establishing and managing a technically sound management accounting system and preparation and submission of the accounts of the Union Government and internal audits.

