Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday directed officials to establish a dedicated feedback cell within the Urban Local Bodies Department to collect public inputs on garbage collection services in municipalities, according to an official statement.

Presiding over a review meeting of the department here, the chief minister said the feedback cell should be integrated with the "CM e-Dashboard" to enable real-time monitoring and continuous improvement of cleanliness initiatives so that cities can be made cleaner and more beautiful.

Also Read | What Is Simla Agreement 1972? All You Need To Know As Pakistan Suspends Simla Pact After India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties Following Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel was also present in the meeting.

Reiterating the commitment to make cities clean and beautiful, Saini instructed the department to ensure door-to-door garbage collection using advanced technology across all municipal corporations, municipal councils and committees so that accurate information about the vehicles and manpower engaged in this work can be available on the basis of live location.

Also Read | What Is SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme? What Will Happen to Pakistanis Staying in India Under SVES After Pahalgam Terror Attack?.

According to the statement, Saini further directed that in cases where the tender deadline is approaching, all related processes should be completed at least 15 days in advance to avoid any delay.

While reviewing the 'Swachh Survekshan' programme, he called for accelerated implementation of related activities across the state.

"We must work together to improve the state's ranking in the 'Swachh Survekshan' programme and special efforts should be made towards this goal," Saini said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)